Hall and Clemson host NC State

NC State Wolf Pack (11-3, 1-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts the NC State Wolf Pack after PJ Hall scored 25 points in Clemson’s 79-66 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. Clemson has a 9-2 record against teams over .500.

The Wolf Pack are 1-2 in conference matchups. NC State averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Tigers and Wolf Pack face off Friday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Jack Clark is averaging 9.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

