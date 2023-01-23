Hall and No. 19 Clemson host Georgia Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 1-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (16-4, 8-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Clemson hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after PJ Hall scored 20 points in Clemson’s 51-50 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Tigers are 11-0 on their home court. Clemson ranks eighth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers with 10.0 boards.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-8 against conference opponents. Georgia Tech is 2-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Deivon Smith is averaging eight points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

