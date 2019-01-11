MOSCOW, Idaho — Tyler Hall scored 20 points with seven rebounds, Harald Frey had 19 points with seven assists and Montana State defeated Idaho 77-67 on Thursday night.

The Bobcats never trailed (7-8, 4-1 Big Sky), opened a 30-21 lead at the half and then had Hall knock down three straight 3-pointers after the Vandals (4-12, 1-4) closed within 48-45 midway through the second half.

Trevon Allen scored 23 points for the Vandals and RayQuawndis Mitchell had a career-high 15, hitting four 3-pointers.

After going 2 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half, Montana State was 6 of 12 in the second half. Hall and Frey each scored 14 points after intermission.

Idaho was 10 of 30 from distance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.