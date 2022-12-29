Hall leads SFA against Abilene Christian after 20-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-5) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5)
The Wildcats are 2-2 on the road. Abilene Christian is sixth in the WAC scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Cajuste is averaging 9.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the ‘Jacks. Hall is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for SFA.
Cameron Steele averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Tobias Cameron is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.
LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.
Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.