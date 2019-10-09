She alleges she was fired after complaining about the conduct of men in the athletic department, including the 77-year-old Calhoun, after he was hired to form and coach the school’s men’s basketball team.

She alleges, among other things, that the former UConn coach once called her “hot” and on another occasion forced her to clean up coffee grounds he spilled, telling her it was something his wife would do for him at home.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday with both the school and Calhoun, who is not name as a defendant in the lawsuit.

