Hall returns for Spartans in 89-68 win over Buffalo

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joey Hauser and A.J. Hoggard posted double-doubles and Michigan State welcomed Malik Hall back to the floor in an 89-68 victory over Buffalo on Friday night.
The Spartans (9-4) shot 51% in winning their fourth straight game. They resume Big Ten play against Nebraska on Tuesday.
Isaiah Adams had 15 points with three 3-pointers, Curtis Jones and LaQuill Hardnett added 12 points each and Armoni Foster had 10 for the Bulls (6-7), who open Mid-American Conference action on Tuesday when they play host to Ohio.
Buffalo scored the first eight points of the second half to get within three, but Akins hit a 3-pointer and Mady Sissoko had a pair of dunks in a 13-4 run. The lead remained in double figures and the Spartans put the game away by outscoring the Bulls 17-2 over 5 1/2 minutes for their largest lead of 26 with under three minutes remaining.
Despite a 1-of-7 start, the Spartans shot 47% in taking a 41-30 halftime lead behind nine points from Hall and eight rebounds from Hauser while the Bulls were shooting just 30%. An Akins’ 3-pointer gave the Spartans the lead for good and began a 20-8 run over seven minutes that left Michigan State up 29-17.
This was the fifth meeting between the schools, all won by Michigan State, but the first since 1938.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25