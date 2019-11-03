Hall, who finished with seven carries for 54 yards, suffered a concussion in the first half and was replaced by Romney to start the third quarter. Hall, a redshirt freshman who plays baseball as well for the Cougars, also left BYU’s Oct. 12 game against South Florida — his only other career start — with concussion-like symptoms. Utah State (4-4) went three-and-out on the game’s opening possession before the Cougars ripped off an 11-play, 93-yard drive capped by Aleva Hifo’s 6-yard touchdown run. Jordan Love’s 26-yard TD pass to Siaosi Mariner tied it late in the first quarter but Hall scored on runs of 16 and 7 yards in the second quarter before Gerold Bright’s 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the half made it 21-14 at the half.