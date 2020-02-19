The Ramblers posted a season-high 24 assists on 31 baskets.
Zach Copeland had 16 points for the Redbirds (8-19, 3-12), DJ Horne added 15 and Antonio Reeves 12.
Loyola of Chicago defeated Illinois State 62-50 on Jan. 19. Loyola of Chicago faces Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Illinois State matches up against Drake at home on Saturday.
