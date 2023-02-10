Hall, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to visit Johnson, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-9, 7-4 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-13, 3-9 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts SFA in a matchup of WAC teams. The Vaqueros are 10-4 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The ‘Jacks are 7-4 in conference matchups. SFA averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Johnson is scoring 20.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

AJ Cajuste is averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the ‘Jacks. Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the past 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

