Hall, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to visit Wilson, UT Arlington Mavericks

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 1-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-9, 0-1 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -3.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks visit Shemar Wilson and the UT Arlington Mavericks on Saturday.

The Mavericks have gone 3-2 in home games. UT Arlington scores 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The ‘Jacks are 1-0 in WAC play. SFA scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Mavericks and ‘Jacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 9.8 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 8.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Hall is shooting 62.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

