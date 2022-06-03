Hall strikes out 9 in 8 innings, Southern Miss beats Army

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Tanner Hall struck out nine in eight innings for his ninth win of the season and No. 11 national seed Southern Miss beat Army 2-0 on Friday in the Hattiesburg Regional.
Southern Miss (44-16) opened the scoring on Christopher Sargent’s RBI double off the top of the left-field wall in the fifth inning. Gabe Montenegro, who broke the school record for singles (239), had a leadoff single in the sixth and later scored on a throwing error.
Three Cadets, Connelly Early, Trevor Finan and Steven Graver combined for just one earned run.
Sam Ruta had a team-high two hits for Army (31-24).
