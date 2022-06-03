Hall strikes out 9 in 8 innings, Southern Miss beats Army

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Tanner Hall struck out nine in eight innings for his ninth win of the season and No. 11 national seed Southern Miss beat Army 2-0 on Friday in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Hall retired the first 11 batters, including six strikeouts, to help ensure the Golden Eagles’ eighth shutout of the season. He also retired the final seven batters he faced, including a 10-pitch seventh and a seven-pitch eighth. Landon Harper entered in the ninth for his 12th save.