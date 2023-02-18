Halloran scores 16 as Elon downs Monmouth 75-68

Halloran had seven rebounds for the Phoenix (8-21, 6-10 Colonial Athletic Association). Max Mackinnon scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 1 for 5 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and seven assists. Torrence Watson was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.