Hallums leads South Carolina State against Furman after 22-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) at Furman Paladins (5-2)
The Bulldogs are 1-7 in road games. South Carolina State ranks third in the MEAC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 5.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is shooting 55.2% and averaging 20.3 points for the Paladins. Marcus Foster is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Furman.
Rakeim Gary averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Hallums is averaging 12.9 points for South Carolina State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.