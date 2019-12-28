It was the first time this season Western Carolina scored at least 100 points.

Western Carolina (9-3) achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 22 assists in their final nonconference game of the season.

Western Carolina dominated the first half and led 54-23 at halftime. The Catamounts’ 54 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Orry Clements-Owens had 11 points for the Lions.

Western Carolina plays The Citadel on the road next Saturday.

