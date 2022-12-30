Hamilton leads Lamar against McNeese after 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McNeese Cowboys (3-10) at Lamar Cardinals (4-9) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Adam Hamilton scored 23 points in Lamar’s 74-65 loss to the Pacific Tigers. The Cardinals have gone 3-3 in home games. Lamar is seventh in the Southland in team defense, allowing 75.5 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Cowboys have gone 1-7 away from home. McNeese ranks eighth in the Southland with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Pryor is averaging 10.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Cardinals. Nate Calmese is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Trae English is averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

