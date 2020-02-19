UNLV shot 19 of 34 (55.9%) in the first half including 9 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc. After Nico Carvacho’s layup made it 9-7 in favor of Colorado State, the Rebels took control with a 21-4 run over 7-1/2 minutes and never looked back. They led 51-29 at halftime and extended their NCAA record to 1,098 straight games with a made 3-pointer.