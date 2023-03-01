Hamilton leads Western Kentucky against UTEP after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-14, 7-11 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (13-16, 6-12 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the UTEP Miners after Jairus Hamilton scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 72-60 loss to the UAB Blazers. The Miners have gone 10-6 in home games. UTEP is seventh in C-USA with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 3.8.

The Hilltoppers are 7-11 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks third in C-USA shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Dayvion McKnight is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hilltoppers. Hamilton is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

