Neither team scored in the last 1:56.
North Texas defeated Southern Miss 65-49 on Friday. Mean Green’s sweep coupled with Louisiana Tech’s sweep of UAB leaves North Texas atop the Conference USA West Division.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.