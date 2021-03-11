Jordan Davis and Jalen Jordan scored 12 points apiece for Middle Tennessee (5-18), which advanced after FIU forfeited the first round matchup due to COVID protocols and contact tracing. DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.