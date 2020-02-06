Zachary Simmons and Umoja Gibson each added 10 points.
Antonio Green scored 18 points to lead the Blue Raiders (6-18, 2-9). Green buried four straight 3-pointers to spark a 13-0 rally in the waning minutes. Reggie Scurry added 16 points with eight rebounds. Eli Lawrence had 10 points and eight rebounds.
North Texas faces UAB on the road on Saturday. Middle Tennessee faces Rice at home on Saturday.
