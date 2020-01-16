Tyler Stevenson had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Boban Jacdonmi had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (4-14, 0-5), who have lost five in a row. Gabe Watson added 10 points.
North Texas plays at Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Southern Miss plays Rice at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.