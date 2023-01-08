Hammond leads UMass-Lowell against Albany (NY) after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-2, 2-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-12, 0-2 America East) Albany, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -9.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Everette Hammond scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 72-70 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Great Danes are 2-2 in home games. Albany (NY) is seventh in the America East scoring 66.6 points while shooting 40.5% from the field.

The River Hawks are 2-0 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell leads the America East giving up only 63.6 points per game while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Great Danes and River Hawks square off Sunday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Da’Kquan Davis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Hammond is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

