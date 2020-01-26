Monmouth led 46-45 before the Gaels (5-10, 3-5) used an 8-0 run to start the second half with Asante Gist scoring on a layup, 3-pointer and a three-point play. The Hawks countered with 10-0 run and never trailed again. Hammond’s 3 with 5:10 left made it an 86-74 lead. Isaiah Washington’s layup with 40 seconds left brought Iona within 90—88 before Papas and Salnave each sank a pair of free throws to blunt the threat.