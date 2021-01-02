The Purple Eagles hit 10 3-pointers out of 16 field goals en route to a 51-37halftime lead.
Ricardo Wright had 19 points for the Red Foxes (6-2, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak — including a Friday night win over Niagara — came to an end. Jordan Jones added 17 points, four assists and four blocks. Javon Cooley had 15 points.
Cooley and Wright each made four 3-pointers
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.