Caleb Green, who was second on the Stags in scoring heading into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).
The Purple Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Stags for the season. Niagara defeated Fairfield 68-51 last Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.