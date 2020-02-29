Jermaine Marrow had 30 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (13-18, 8-10). Ben Stanley added 25 points and eight rebounds. Marrow (24.0 points per game) and Stanley (22.4) came in as the nations’ third- and ninth-leading scorers. Greg Heckstall had 10 points.
Both teams made 11 3-pointers.
Hampton led 49-34 at halftime but was outscored by 26 in the second half.
The Spartans also defeated Hampton 83-73 on Jan. 8.
