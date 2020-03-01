Christian Hinckson led the Jaspers (12-15, 8-10) with 13 points, making 4 of 4 from distance. Warren Williams also scored 13, shooting 6-for-6 from the field. Pauly Paulicap had 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. Monmouth defeated Manhattan 65-58 on Jan. 18. Monmouth plays Fairfield at home on Wednesday. Manhattan matches up against Rider on the road on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.