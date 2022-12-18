Hamoda leads Utah State against Weber State after 28-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (4-7) at Utah State Aggies (9-0) Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays the Weber State Wildcats after Zee Hamoda scored 28 points in Utah State’s 106-68 win against the Westminster (UT) Griffins. The Aggies are 6-0 in home games. Utah State leads the MWC with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Taylor Funk averaging 6.8.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in road games. Weber State is eighth in the Big Sky shooting 33.6% from downtown. Steven Verplancken Jr. leads the Wildcats shooting 49.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Aggies. Funk is averaging 16.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 45.1% for Utah State.

Dillon Jones is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Verplancken is averaging 12.8 points and 0.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Weber State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article