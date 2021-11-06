Duffey was 12 of 18 for 231 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for Hampton (4-5, 2-3 Big South).
Romon Copeland opened the scoring for Hampton, making a one-handed catch over the middle and spinning a defender before racing in for a 44-yard score. Duffey had scoring passes of 16 and 34 yards in the second quarter to give Hampton a 21-14 lead.
Bailey Fisher passed for 161 yards and Narii Gaither rushed for 153 for Gardner Webb (3-6, 1-4).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25