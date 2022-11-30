Hampton faces Georgia on 4-game road skid

Hampton Pirates (1-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-2)
The Pirates are 0-4 in road games. Hampton is fifth in the CAA scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 38.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kario Oquendo is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.7 points. Terry Roberts is shooting 37.5% and averaging 13.7 points for Georgia.
Russell Dean is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 13.2 points for Hampton.
___
