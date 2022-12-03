Hampton faces Howard, looks to break 5-game slide

Howard Bison (4-6) at Hampton Pirates (1-6)
The Bison have gone 1-3 away from home. Howard allows 77.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Hampton.
Elijah Hawkins is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for Howard.
