Hampton faces Howard, looks to break 5-game slide

Howard Bison (4-6) at Hampton Pirates (1-6) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -1; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Hampton comes into the matchup against Howard as losers of five in a row. The Pirates have gone 1-0 in home games. Hampton is seventh in the CAA scoring 69.1 points while shooting 36.9% from the field.

The Bison have gone 1-3 away from home. Howard allows 77.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Hampton.

Elijah Hawkins is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

