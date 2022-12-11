Hampton hosts Bowling Green following Ayers' 22-point performance

Bowling Green Falcons (3-5) at Hampton Pirates (3-6)
The Falcons are 1-3 on the road. Bowling Green allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is shooting 36.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Hampton.
Ayers is averaging 16.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 13.4 points for Bowling Green.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.