The Blue Hose have gone 0-3 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Pirates and Blue Hose meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Najee Garvin is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.
Harrison is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.