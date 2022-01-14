Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-10, 0-3 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-2 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces the Hampton Pirates after Rayshon Harrison scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 64-61 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Pirates are 3-1 on their home court. Hampton is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Blue Hose have gone 0-3 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates and Blue Hose meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Najee Garvin is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Harrison is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.