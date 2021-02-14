KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Warren has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. Warren has accounted for 24 field goals and 10 assists in those games.
SCORING THRESHOLDS: Longwood is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 2-14 when opponents exceed 60 points. Hampton is 7-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 2-10 on the year when teams score any more than 71.
STREAK SCORING: Longwood has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 60.4.
DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.
