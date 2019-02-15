High Point (13-12, 6-5) vs. Hampton (10-14, 5-6)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point looks to extend Hampton’s conference losing streak to five games. Hampton’s last Big South win came against the Longwood Lancers 96-83 on Jan. 30. High Point came up short in a 62-59 game at home to Longwood in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Kalin Fisher, Akim Mitchell and Trevond Barnes have combined to score 40 percent of Hampton’s points this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For High Point, Jahaad Proctor, Ricky Madison and Jordan Whitehead have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Pirates have scored 82.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.9 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jermaine Marrow has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. Marrow has accounted for 47 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: High Point has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.8 points, while allowing 68.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pirates. Hampton has 44 assists on 95 field goals (46.3 percent) across its past three contests while High Point has assists on 33 of 64 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hampton offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-best rate in the country. The High Point defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

