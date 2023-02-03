Hampton Pirates and the Norfolk State Spartans square off in Newark, New Jersey

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (15-7, 5-2 MEAC) vs. Hampton Pirates (6-17, 3-8 CAA) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates face the Norfolk State Spartans in Newark, New Jersey. The Pirates are 3-9 in non-conference play. Hampton is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans are 10-5 in non-conference play. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC shooting 35.2% from deep. Jack Doumbia leads the Spartans shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Godwin averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Joe Bryant Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kris Bankston is shooting 67.3% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

