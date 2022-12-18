Hampton Pirates play the Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern Tigers (2-8) vs. Hampton Pirates (3-8)
The Tigers are 2-8 in non-conference play. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Zytarious Mortle averaging 7.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.9 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Hampton.
Davon Barnes is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 11.8 points for Texas Southern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.