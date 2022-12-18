Hampton Pirates play the Texas Southern Tigers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Southern Tigers (2-8) vs. Hampton Pirates (3-8) Las Vegas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Southern Tigers and the Hampton Pirates square off in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pirates are 3-8 in non-conference play. Hampton is seventh in the CAA scoring 69.3 points while shooting 37.4% from the field.

The Tigers are 2-8 in non-conference play. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Zytarious Mortle averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.9 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Davon Barnes is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 11.8 points for Texas Southern.

