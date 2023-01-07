Hampton Pirates take on the Northeastern Huskies on 6-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 1-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (3-12, 0-3 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -4.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Hampton heads into the matchup with Northeastern after losing six straight games. The Pirates are 3-2 on their home court. Hampton has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 1-2 in CAA play. Northeastern has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.1 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Coleman Stucke averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

