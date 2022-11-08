The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Hampton Pirates to face the James Madison Dukes Wednesday

November 8, 2022 at 2:24 a.m. EST

Hampton Pirates at James Madison Dukes

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes host the Hampton Pirates.

James Madison went 15-14 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Dukes shot 46.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Hampton went 5-11 in CAA play and 2-12 on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 4.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

