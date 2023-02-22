Hampton plays Monmouth following Dean's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (6-23, 5-11 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (7-22, 4-12 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces the Monmouth Hawks after Russell Dean scored 23 points in Hampton’s 75-72 victory over the Drexel Dragons. The Pirates are 6-6 in home games. Hampton has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 5-11 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 3-18 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Myles Foster is scoring 11.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.4 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

