Hampton (11-15, 6-7) vs. Radford (19-8, 11-2)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford goes for the season sweep over Hampton after winning the previous matchup in Hampton. The teams last went at it on Feb. 7, when the Highlanders shot 57.1 percent from the field while limiting Hampton to just 49.2 percent en route to a three-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Hampton’s Kalin Fisher, Akim Mitchell and Trevond Barnes have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Carlik Jones has had his hand in 54 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Highlanders are 16-0 when they score at least 71 points and 3-8 when they fall shy of that total. The Pirates are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 4-15 when opponents exceed 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Hampton has lost its last three road games, scoring 81.3 points, while allowing 91 per game.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Hampton offense has averaged 74.8 possessions per game, the 17th-most in Division I. Radford has not been as uptempo as the Pirates and is averaging only 67.1 possessions per game (ranked 283rd, nationally).

