SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 38 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jermaine Marrow has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Hampton has lost its last five road games, scoring 70.6 points, while allowing 81.4 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pirates. Winthrop has an assist on 46 of 82 field goals (56.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Hampton has assists on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 10th nationally. The Hampton defense has allowed 79.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 295th).

