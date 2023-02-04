Hampton takes on Norfolk State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (15-7, 5-2 MEAC) vs. Hampton Pirates (6-17, 3-8 CAA) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -10.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans and the Hampton Pirates play at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Pirates have a 3-9 record in non-conference play. Hampton is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 10-5 in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Joe Bryant Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Bankston is shooting 67.3% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

