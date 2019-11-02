After Parker Maddrey put the Blue Hose (0-9, 0-4) on the board with a 32-yard field goal, Francois hit KeyRon Catlett from 10-yards out for a touchdown and hit him again for a 2-point conversion to make it 14-3 two minutes into the second quarter. Francois hit Adeon Johnson from 9-yards out, but the Pirates missed on the 2-point conversion just before halftime to make it 20-3 at intermission.

AD

AD

Brandon Thompson threw a 42-yard pass to Dohnte Meyers and then ran in from the 1 to pull Presbyterian within 20-17 midway through the third quarter, but the Blue Hose would not score again.

Austin Bradley hit Jadakis Bonds with a 51-yard touchdown to give Hampton (5-4, 1-2) a 27-17 lead after three quarters, then ran in from 17 yards out to make it 33-17. Ohmante Jenkins returned a blocked Presbyterian punt 24 yards for the score to set the final margin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD