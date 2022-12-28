Hampton visits Charleston (SC) after Smith's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (3-9) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Hampton Pirates after Reyne Smith scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 83-69 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The Cougars have gone 7-0 at home. Charleston (SC) ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 32.9% from deep, led by Jack Miller shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Pirates are 0-5 on the road. Hampton is fifth in the CAA shooting 34.1% from deep. Bryce Earle leads the Pirates shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Cougars and Pirates match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Larson is averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

