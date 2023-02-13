Hampton visits Elon following Mackinnon's 22-point outing

Hampton Pirates (6-20, 3-10 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 CAA)
The Pirates are 3-10 in conference matchups. Hampton is seventh in the CAA scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.
Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 13.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hampton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.
Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.