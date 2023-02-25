Hampton visits N.C. A&T after Watson's 21-point showing

Hampton Pirates (8-22, 5-12 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-18, 7-10 CAA)
The Aggies have gone 7-5 at home. N.C. A&T is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.
The Pirates are 5-12 in conference matchups. Hampton has a 2-15 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.
Marquis Godwin averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Hampton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.
Pirates: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.