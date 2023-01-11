Hampton visits William & Mary following Dorsey's 21-point performance

Hampton Pirates (3-13, 0-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-10, 1-2 CAA)
The Tribe are 6-3 in home games. William & Mary ranks third in the CAA with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 2.7.
The Pirates are 0-4 in CAA play. Hampton averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The Tribe and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Tribe. Dorsey is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.
Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.
Pirates: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.