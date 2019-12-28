Bodie Hume had 22 points for the Bears (7-5, 0-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Jonah Radebaugh added 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Sam Masten had 11 points.
Portland State plays Southern Utah at home on Monday. Northern Colorado takes on Montana State at home on Thursday.
