Now for some intrigue: The Utes list their all-time series record against BYU as 62-34-4. The Cougars have the numbers as 59-31-4. The reason for the six-game discrepancy has to do with the fact that BYU officially began playing intercollegiate football in 1922, according to the school's history. There were six scrimmages or games between the Utes and BYU Academy, a mixture of high school and college athletes, from 1896-1898. The teams split those games, which were counted in the totals by Utah.